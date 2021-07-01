Venkatesh lines up three projects for 2022

Victory Venkatesh is busy with a bunch of projects. The actor completed the shoot of Naarappa and Drishyam 2 in the recent months. Both these projects are heading for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar soon. Venkatesh will resume the shoot of F3 this week and a major schedule of the film is planned in Mysore. Venkatesh is in talks to remake Malayalam blockbuster film Driving License and the scriptwork of the film is happening currently. Venky will take the final call after the scriptwork is done.

Venkatesh gave his nod to Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s film which was in discussion stages for two years. He suggested changes for the climax episodes and the director along with his team are making the changes. The project starts rolling next year and it will be produced by People Media Factory. Young and talented filmmaker Tharun Bhascker impressed Venky with a script and the pre-production work kick-started recently. The film is expected to roll early next year. Suresh Productions will produce this prestigious film. Venky lined up three projects for next year and the veteran actor will take the final call on which project to start first very soon.