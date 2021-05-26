Jagan bail case: CBI court gives ‘final chance’ to Jagan, CBI

The CBI Court on Wednesday gave ‘final chance’ to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and CBI to file a counter in the case pertaining to cancellation of bail granted to YS Jagan in illegal assets case.

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krisham Raju had filed a petition in the CBI court in April seeking cancellation of bail granted to YS Jagan.

The CBI Court has directed Jagan and CBI to file a counter in this case.

However, Jagan and CBI are seeking more time to file their counters citing one reason or the other.

Though the CBI Court extended the deadline multiple times to file their counters, they failed to do so.

On Wednesday, when the case came up for hearing again, both Jagan and CBI Court sought more time to file their counters citing lockdown.

Their lawyers argued that they could not file counters due to corona second wave and lockdown.

The court expressed severe anger at the lawyers and directed to file counters by June 1.

The court warned them that this will be the ‘final chance’ to file counters.

RRR lawyer argued that Jagan and CBI are deliberately delaying filing counters to delay this case further.

The court posted the case for further hearing to June 1.