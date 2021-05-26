RRR discharged from Army Hospital, leaves for Delhi by special flight!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju was discharged from Army Hospital, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

Soon after his discharge from the hospital, Raju headed straight to Begumpet airport, Hyderabad.

He took a special flight from Begumpet airport and left for Delhi.

Raju was admitted in the Army Hospital last week for medical examination and treatment following the directions of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has also granted him ‘conditional bail’ in the sedition filed by APCID against him.

Raju complained that he sustained severe injuries due to custodial torture by APCID, which filed a sedition case against him for making derogatory remarks against AP CM YS Jagan and YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The medical report of Army Hospital revealed that Raju sustained injuries.

However, Raju’s visit to Delhi straight from Hyderabad has triggered speculations over the purpose of his visit and whom he will meet there.

Supreme Court had directed Raju to cooperate with APCID in case investigation and attend for inquiry whenever it summons him.