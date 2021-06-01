Jagan bail case:CBI plays safe game, Court adjourns case!

The CBI Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Tuesday adjourned the case pertaining to a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in illegal assets cases, to June 14.

The petition was filed by YSRCP rebels MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

As per the directions of the court last week, both Jagan and CBI have filed their counters,

The CBI in its counter played a ‘safe game’ by neither supporting nor opposing bail to Jagan.

The CBI in its counter left the decision to the court to take a decision whether to cancel the bail to Jagan or not.

The CBI sought court to make a decision based on the merits of the petition.

As expected, Jagan in his counter argued that he had never violated bail conditions and RRR filed the petition for his selfish political interests.

RRR lawyer on the other hand sought time to file their counter on the counters submitted by Jagan and CBI.

With this, the CBI court has adjourned the case to June 14.