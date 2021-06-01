May Review: OTTs made enough noise

The second wave of coronavirus brought a long pause for the theatres and the shoots of all the Indian films are now stalled. The most crucial summer season for the year is wasted. The producers are left in financial stress and there is no clarity about the release dates of the completed projects. The audience and film lovers had to spend time on the digital platforms as the theatres are shut. Films like Thankyou Brother, Cinema Bandi, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku, Playback, Anukoni Athidi and Ek Mini Katha released on various digital platforms in the month of May.

Anasuya starter Thankyou Brother turned out to be a disappointment as it lacked the needed emotional connect. Cinema Bandi released on Netflix and it impressed the digital crowds big time. The sensible narration and the performances made Cinema Bandi an impressive one. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku received a mixed response. The audience watched Playback and Anukoni Athidi on Aha. Top production house UV Creations backed a small film Ek Mini Katha. Though it could not appeal to the family crowds, Ek Mini Katha impressed the youth. After several digital releases in May, there are several films that are heading for a direct digital release in June.