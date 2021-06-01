Young actor associates for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all focused on his upcoming project titled Pushpa. Sukumar is the director and the shoot of the first installment reached the final stages. Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahad Fazil is playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film. The actor’s recent film was dubbed into Telugu and is streaming on Aha as Anukoni Athidi. Fahad Fazil and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in this thriller. Young actor Tharun dubbed for Fahad Fazil’s role in Telugu. This came as a special surprise and impressed everyone.

Sukumar is now keen to rope in Tharun to dub for the role of Fahad in Telugu as he felt that Tharun’s voice matched Fahad well. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized very soon. Tharun is left with no offers currently and he is away from films for the past few years. Pushpa will be a great opportunity for Tharun to start a new innings in his film career. Pushpa has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Fazil, Sunil, Anasuya in the lead roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa releases this year.