Jagan can’t cheat people again, says Naidu

The people of Andhra Pradesh gave Once Chance to YC Jaganmohan Reddy for giving good administration. Instead, in the last eight months, Jagan Reddy used this one opportunity to demolish Praja Vedika, dismantle Amaravati, stop Polavaram, scare away industries and shift Capital city. Now, CM Jagan is trying hard to wrongfully win over TDP MLCs to pass the Vizag Capital Bill in the Legislative Assembly. But, on their part, the Opposition MLCs are strongly opposing Capital shifting from Amaravati. Praising them for their honesty, former CM Chandrababu Naidu told Jagan Reddy that people were not as innocent and gullible as he is thinking about them.

Naidu said that people had not realised their mistake and they would not ever give a second chance to Jagan Reddy. For that matter, Naidu told Jagan that nobody would give another person another chance to cheat them again and again. The TDP boss said that his party MLCs and those of other opposition parties would also not trust Jagan. The YCP’s plans to win over opposition MLCs would not succeed in this massive wave of Amaravati Capital sentiment. Talking about loss of Jagan credibility, political analysts are recalling Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote: “You can cheat some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not you cannot cheat all of the people all of the time.”