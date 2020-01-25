Disco Raja AP/TS Day1 Collections – Decent

Disco Raja has taken decent to good openings in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.50 Cr. THe numbers are low when compared to the recent releases of the hero Raviteja but here the release is limited. The film has opened to full houses for Morning shows but dropped a bit for the later shows owing to the mixed word of mouth. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 16cr and it needs to be seen how the film sustains from Monday as the republic day will boost its weekend numbers as it fell on Sunday.

Below are the area wise Day1 Shares

Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 1.05 Cr Ceeded 0.35 Cr UA 0.30 Cr Guntur 0.20 Cr East 0.19 Cr West 0.15 Cr Krishna 0.18 Cr Nellore 0.06 Cr AP/TS 2.48 Cr