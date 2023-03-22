Jagan celebrates Ugadi with traditional fervour

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati Reddy celebrated Sobhakrutu Nama Ugadi with traditional gaiety and fervour here on Wednesday, which was attended by several ministers, officials, leaders and well-wishers.

The Chief Minister greeted all Telugu people and wished them good health and prosperity in the Telugu New Year. Dressed in traditional attire, the Chief Minister along with his wife greeted the guests. He garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister and his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The couple offered prayers at the temples of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Lord Ganesh and Tulasi before listening to the Panchanga Sravanam rendered by the renowned astrologer Kappagantula Subbarama Somayaji who predicted good rains, good governance and self-sufficiency in all prime sectors in the New Year. Ugadi pachadi was served to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

The couple witnessed the dance-dramas presented by Anand Sai group and Padmaja Reddy on the importance of Ugadi and administrative reforms in the State.

On the occasion, popular Annamacharya keertana ‘Nigama Nigamanta’ was rendered by Mayukh and the melody number ‘Kannulato Chusedi’ was sung by Vagdevi.

The couple felicitated vedic pundits, artistes and singers who participated in the celebrations. The Chief Minister released the agricultural, horticultural, Silparamam and Ugadai calendars on the occasion.