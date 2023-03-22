AP customs officials seize Rs 7.48 cr smuggled gold

The AP customs officials have seized Rs 7.48 crore worth of gold being smuggled. The officials seized the gold at the Vijayawada railway station with advanced information.

The gold is being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh. The officials said that 12.97 kilograms of the gold was seized.

The officials first caught five persons at the railway station and seized 5 kilograms of the gold. On their confession, the officials have seized 7.97 kilograms of gold away from the railway station.

The officials said that the seized gold was in the form of ornaments and biscuits and has no bills or any valid authenticity.

This was the first catch of gold in Vijayawada by the customs officials in the recent past. The officials are questioning the arrested persons on the source and destination of the gold being smuggled.

The officials said that the gold is being smuggled to different places in Andhra Pradesh by different sources. The smugglers were using the railways mostly where the crowd is more and there is no check on the luggage carried by them.

The customs officials said that they would keep a regular check on the movements of the suspicious persons travelling by trains and buses as well in the days to come to stop the smuggling.