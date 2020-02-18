Jagan Circar diverted Rs 2,500 Cr NREGS funds?

The Telugu Desam Party filed one more petition in the High Court saying that the Jaganmohan Reddy is violating the court orders not to divert the NREGS Central funds. TDP leaders say that Rs. 2,500 Cr funds received under national employment assurance programme have been diverted. This is despite the fact that the court has already issued orders in the past to use these funds only for NREGS payments.

TDP MLC Y Rajendra Prasad, Kuna Ravi Kumar and others said that diversion of these funds has resulted in non-payment of dues to thousands of people who carried out works under this. Because of this, these families are getting stuck in debts. The YCP government is facing allegations of deliberately diverting these funds to take revenge against those involved in works during TDP Regime.

Jagan Circar has been openly violating norms with the sole purpose of crippling all those projects which were launched during Chandrababu Naidu rule. This has badly hurt corporate global companies as well as villagers who carried out contract works under government programmes.