Jagan claims sweet revenge in Naidu’s Kuppam

YCP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave special focus on former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam assembly segment in the present panchayat elections. Now, the YCP has claimed that it has won 74 out of the total 88 panchayats there. The result of another panchayat is awaited. The TDP got just 14 seats.

The ruling party claimed that their party won just 12 sarpanch posts in 2013. This time, there were one way results for the YCP in Naidu’s own constituency.

Overjoyed over this, the YCP leaders have made comments targetting the TDP chief. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has asserted that Mr. Naidu left his Chandragiri constituency and came to Kuppam in the past. Now, even in Kuppam, he has lost his party base. No wonder, Mr. Naidu would have to choose another assembly segment soon for his political survival.

YCP MLA RK Roja, who has been a bitter critic of Mr. Naidu, has said that the former Chief Minister has gone to Visakhapatnam to uproot the YCP base there in the name of the steel plant agitation. But, back in his own assembly segment, the people have uprooted Mr. Naidu’s party support base.

Since the elections began, the TDP chief has been writing countless letters to the Election Commission seeking steps to ensure free and fair election in Kuppam. As expected, the YCP proved its previous statements and claimed to have erased the TDP from Kuppam as well.