Exclusive: Uppena girl bags one more Biggie

Krithi Shetty is the latest sensation of Tollywood. The actress made an impressive debut with Uppena and she turned a signing spree even before the release of her debut film. Krithi Shetty is one of the leading ladies in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and she is also busy with Sudheer Babu – Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s romantic entertainer. The actress is lauded for her performance and screen presence in Uppena.

The latest news says that Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the leading lady in Ram’s upcoming movie. Lingusamy will direct this mass entertainer and the film’s official announcement will be made today. Srinivasa Chitturi is the producer and the shoot commences soon. Ram took a long break after RED to sign his next.