Nani coming up with a Double Treat

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for his next film Shyam Singha Roy and the shoot is happening at a fast pace in Kolkata. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Nani essays a double role in this interesting film. Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers of the film are all set to unveil the first look of Nani from the movie on February 24th. Nani also completed the shoot of Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish which is busy with the post-production work. The makers of Tuck Jagadish will release the teaser of the film on Nani’s birthday. His fans will have a double treat on Nani’s birthday. Nani also signed a bunch of projects and a couple of new announcements too are expected on the occasion.

