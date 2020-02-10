Jagan conspiracy GO to stop 170 employees’ salaries ?

AP former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao is not the only officer who is not being given posting in the past eight months. There are over 170 such officers who are being harassed along caste and political grounds. Now, bureaucratic circles say that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has silently issued another arbitrary GO to stop salaries to these employees altogether. The GO is aimed at stopping salaries to all those employees who do not attend duties for more than 3 months.

The latest Jagan GO has stirred a big debate among employees. Even pro-YCP officers are afraid where all these conspiratorial GOs would lead to. This GO is targetted to make all the 170 employees ineligible for getting salaries as long as Jagan Reddy is AP CM. All these employees are not given postings since Jagan came to power. Interestingly, the employees associations are supposed to take up these totally unethical and unjust practices but that is not happening these days.

Former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa is asking why employees associations are remaining silent on such anti-employee activities of the government. Employees leaders cannot support revenge politics of YCP for long.