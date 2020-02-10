SS Rajamouli’s sattire on RGV

Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu…😂😂😂💕🤣❤️❤️

Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in… btw what do you prefer

Ramu tata

Ramu Nanna or

Grandpa Ramu…@RGVzoomin 😂😂🤣 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 10, 2020

SS Rajamouli is one director who stays away from controversies and is strictly in his limits. He shares a close bonding with everyone and a couple of times, Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma exchanged tweets in a satirical way. RGV’s daughter Revathi gave birth to a baby girl recently. Rajamouli posted a funny tweet on his twitter handle congratulating RGV on turning grandfather. “Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu. Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in… btw what do you prefer Ramu tata: Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu…@RGVzoomin” posted Rajamouli.

Rajamouli has immense respect for Ram Gopal Varma and he lauded the veteran director several times. Rajamouli is currently busy with RRR featuring NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film releases for Sankranthi 2021.