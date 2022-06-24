Jagan extends support to nda presidential candidate draupadi murmu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy extends support to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position, if she wins the elections. CM Jagan believes that it falls in line with the emphasis he has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

In the last three years, Chief Minister Jagan has given great importance to the upliftment of these communities and even ensured they were represented well in the cabinet, with them being the lion’s share of 70 percent.

However, the Chief Minister will not be able to attend the filing of nomination by Draupadi Murmu due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting. Instead, Rajya Sabha member and party parliamentary affairs leaders Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy to be in attendance.