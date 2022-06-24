Harish Shankar moves on to his Next

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar was struck with Pawan Kalyan’s film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh over the past two and a half years. The talented director was left in waiting mode and Pawan Kalyan had delayed commitments because of which the project was pushed. With Pawan Kalyan announcing a bus tour in Andhra Pradesh from October, it is clear that Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will not happen soon. Harish Shankar is said to have made up his mind and moved on to his next project. He has a couple of other scripts ready and the writer, director is in plan to sign his next and announce it very soon.

Mythri Movie Makers are arranging meetings with several actors. Harish Shankar met Salman Khan already and he has been working on a script. He is in plans to meet Natural Star Nani soon. Harish Shankar is on a hunt for other options and finalize his next project at the earliest. Soon after he is done with the commitment for Mythri Movie Makers, Harish Shankar will work with 14 Reels Plus and then with Krishna who produced Sai Tej’s Jawan in the past.