Jagan finally clears property tax arrears after public wrath!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has finally cleared property tax arrears pending since he became CM in 2019 after facing the ire of people.

Jagan has constructed a huge palatial house in Tadepalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada when he was leader of opposition in February 2019.

In May 2019, he became CM of Andhra Pradesh. After he became CM, he converted his house as official residence cum camp office of AP CM.

He has been discharging duties as CM from this house since then.

But Jagan ignored to pay property tax arrears since 2019.

With this, the arrears have mounted to Rs 16.90 lakh in the last two years.

Tadepalli municipality which penalises common people and seizes their properties who fail to pay property tax in time has remained silent on Jagan’s arrears. However, the information got leaked about Jagan’s arrears leading to anger among people who questioned how could a CM who should set an example to people by paying all taxes in time defaults on payment of property tax arrears for two years.

Sensing public anger, Jagan decided to pay arears and he cleared all dues on Saturday.

The house is registered in the name of YS Jagan’s wife Bharathi Reddy.