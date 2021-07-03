YSRCP leaders eye Ramananaidu Studio lands in Vizag!

The ruling YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh are exploring all the options to grab valuable lands in Vizag especially after AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced to make Vizag as executive capital of Andhra Pradesh last year.

YSRCP leaders are on a hunt to identify and grab valuable land parcels by wielding power.

Speculations are rife in Tollywood and political circles that YSRCP leaders are now bringing pressure on family members of star producer late D. Ramanaidu to handover their studio land in Vizag and offering them alternate land parcels in return.

The previous TDP government headed by then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had allotted 34 acres to Ramanaidu Studios to set up film studio in Vizag as part of TDP government’s policy to promote Vizag as alternate destination for Tollywood, which is now confined only to Hyderabad.

Accordingly, Ramanaidu developed studio in 10 acres. The studio inaugurated in 2008. Ramanaidu kept balance 24 acres aside to meet future expansion plans and requirements.

The YSRCP leaders are now reportedly asking Ramanaidu family membrers to handover Studio lands and in return they will allot land in other location near Vizag.

But Ramanaidu’s family members reportedly refused to handover Studio lands saying that they want to take up expansion of studio in the existing location in memory of late Ramanaidu.

It remains to be seen how YSRCP government and Tolloywood circles react to this development.