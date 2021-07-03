Kudi Yedamaithe Teaser – When time starts looping.

AHA OTT Platform is quiet busy these days churning out original content in regular intervals along with films.

The Teaser of Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay Starrer “Kudi Yedamaithe” will raise our curiosity with its curious and gripping content. Dusky Siren Amala Paul will be seen as a cop in this web drama. The visual promises a good watch which has content suggesting an accident has sent many lives in to a time loop which they never thought they would get in to.

This Web series is being directed by Pawan Kumar, who earlier handled highly rated movies U-Turn and Lucia. Kudi Yedamaithe will be streaming on Aha from Jult 16th.