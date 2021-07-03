Will Revanth Reddy’s best friend be sent out?

The Telangana Congress is abuzz with the stories that party’s state affairs incharge Manickam Tagore might be replaced. Sources say that he was specifically brought in to show the seniors their place and then appoint Revanth Reddy as the PCC chief. Now that the task has been accomplished, he would be asked to take up another assignment.

Soon after taking over, Tagore took on the seniors and showed them that he is the boss. He ignored them and told them in no uncertain terms that he would mean business. Later, he took up the task of eliciting the opinions of the leaders about the next PCC chief. He ensured that Revanth gets the maximum support. Later, the high command finalized Revanth’s name.

Some insiders say that Manickam Tagore now wants to become the PCC chief for Tamil Nadu. He is said to be lobbying hard for the post. He is braving stiff opposition from former Union Minister P Chidambaram. But, Tagore has close friends at the top and he wants to become the PCC chief for Tamil Nadu. He also has a good rapport with Tamil Nadu’s CM MK Stalin. Since the Congress is an alliance partner in the DMK Government, Stalin wants a friendly person as the PCC chief. Hence he is actively lobbying for the post.

Speculations are on in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party as to who would succeed Manickam. If Manickam is replaced, then it will be the third change of Congress affairs incharge. Less than two years ago, Manickam replaced Ramachandra Kuntia. Sources say Maharashtra’s Mukul Wasnik or Kerala’s Ramesh Chennitala could be appointed as the successor to Manickam Tagore.