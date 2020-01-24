Jagan gets one more jolt in Supreme Court over power staff bifurcation !

The YSRCP government headed by Chief Miniser YS Jaganmohan Reddy suffered yet another jolt in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of AP power utilities to keep Justice DM Dharmadhikari Committee orders on distribution of staff to TS and AP power utilities ‘under abeyance’.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had appointed a one-man committee headed by Justice Dharmadhikari to resolve the dispute between TS and AP power utilities over bifurcation of staff and make final allocation of staff to both the states.

The committee made final allocation of staff to TS and AP utilities on December 26, 2019.

However, the AP power utilities challenged the committee orders in the Supreme Court saying that they were “one-sided” in favour of TS.

The AP power utilities refused to give postings to 645 employees allotted to the state saying that there were no vacancies in AP to accommodate them and also it would impose heavy financial burden.

TS utilities argued that they were suffering huge financial burden to pay salaries for these 645 staff allocated to AP for the past six years since bifurcation of state and urged the apex court to issue directions to AP to give postings to these staff immediately.

As per the final allocations made by the committee, 613 employees were allotted to AP and 502 to Telangana. Another 42, who did not choose any of the options given by the committee, were allotted to AP based on their place of birth. And 242 employees belonging to Telangana, but working in AP, were allotted to Telangana.

The AP power utilities disputed with the allocations alleging that out of 6,162 State allocable employees, allotments were made unilaterally to 1,157 employees only.

They argued that the Telangana power utilities arbitrarily removed 1,157 employees in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and was insisting that AP ‘absorb them’.

The Supreme Court which heard the case on Friday refused to put the committee orders in abeyance as sought by AP.

It asked AP to file its objections, if any, with the Dharmadhikari committee, within two weeks and asked the committee to look into these issues and resolve them at the earliest.