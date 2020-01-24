TS Intelligence Report: TRS to make clean sweep in municipal polls!

The counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana will be done from 8 AM tomorrow (Saturday) but according to the Telangana Intelligence Department report, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is set to register yet another landslide victory by making a clean sweep of municipalities and municipal corporations.

According to intelligence report, the TRS would make a clean sweep by bagging all the nine municipal corporations as well as 100-plus municipalities out of the 120 that went to polls. In contrast, the opposition parties, all put together, would be confined to a single-digit tally of victories.

The Congress is expected to win just two municipalities (Vaddepally, Nandikonda), AIMIM is expected to win two municipalities (Jalpally, Bhainsa) and BJP is expected to win just a single municipality (Tukkuguda). Field reports suggest that no opposition party in Telangana can come anywhere near TRS.

Out of 129 urban local bodies (ULBs), comprising 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations, TRS is expected to win 121 comfortably. The pink party is expected to win another five municipalities with the support of its MPs, MLAs and MLCs, who are ex-officio members and have voting rights in the election of mayors and chairpersons. With this, TRS is bound to win 125 out of total 129 ULBs.