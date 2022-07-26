Jagan gifts his pen to an eight-months old child

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gifted his pen to a child during his visit to the flood-hit villages of Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. During his visit in the Pedapudilanka village, he saw a mother carrying her eight-months-old boy and picked him up.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held the child, Nakka Vijaya Chaitanya, in his hands and was listening to the people, when the boy picked up the pen from the chief minister’s pocket. The child could not hold it and it slipped to the ground.

The child’s mother picked up the pen from the ground and returned it to Jagan Mohan Reddy. Smiling at the child, Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over his pen to the child, wishing him to study well as he grew up.

The mother was in tears as she took back her child from the chief minister along with the pen, as others in the village cheered the chief ministers’ gesture.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy received a representation from a woman in the same village who said that her husband fell sick and she was finding it hard to manage the family. The chief minister directed the district collector to appoint the woman as village volunteer.

Before the chief minister left the village, the district officials readied the appointment letter Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over to the woman.

The chief minister also met a mentally retarded man, Matha Sathyannarayana in the same village. The chief minister told the officials to provide better health care to him and extend some financial support to the family.