Mohan Babu springs a surprise, meets Chandrababu

Noted film actor and producer, Dr M Mohan Babu, met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mohan Babu, who had been keeping himself away from active politics and also from the TDP for several years, sprang a surprise by meeting Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence. The meeting lasted for more than an hour and it was dominated by Andhra Pradesh politics, where the TDP chief is doing everything to make a comeback in the 2024 elections.

The actor was associated with the TDP from its beginning and Mohan Babu was closely associated with late N T Rama Rao, till the latter’s death. After NTR’s death, Mohan Babu moved away from active politics and is developing his own educational institution in Tirupati district.

In the 2019 general election, Mohan Babu supported YSR Congress and his one-day protest against the non-payment of the fee reimbursement arrears by the TDP government helped the YSR Congress to some extent. But, after the elections, he never met Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years.

Recently, Mohan Babu started giving open statements against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government but did not give any indication that he would return to the TDP. He had given enough indications that he would join the BJP as he is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu came as a surprise to everyone. Sources say that Mohan Babu had offered to work for the TDP in the 2024 elections. It is to be seen how the actor-turned-politician would help the TDP to come back to power in the next elections.