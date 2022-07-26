Blaming Chandrababu always will not help, say TDP MP

“Blaming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is not going to help the YSR Congress. Even after three years in power, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders are living on pointing an accusing finger at Chandrababu Naidu for everything. It will not fetch them even a single vote in the next election,” said TDP MP, K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi on Tuesday, the TDP MP found fault with chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood-hit areas of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone to the victims after the crisis was over while Naidu visited them when they were struggling for survival in the floods.

The TDP MP felt that Jagan Mohan Reddy would have consoled the victims and have done something good for the people during his visit. But, the chief minister had dedicated his time only to point an accusing finger at Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

Referring to AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath’s me4dia conference in Delhi on Tuesday, the TDP MP said that the finance minister had tried to mislead people with cooked-up information. He wondered why the finance minister had come all the way from Andhra Pradesh to the national capital by a flight only to speak about Chandrababu Naidu.

“Andhra Pradesh is caught in debts. There is no money. The officials are struggling for survival with empty coffers. Why did the finance minister spend so much money to travel by air to Delhi? He could have saved that money for some programme or the other,” the MP heckled.

He blamed the YSR Congress for not speaking anything in the Parliament about the special category status or the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said that the party had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh by being silent on the key issues concerning the state.