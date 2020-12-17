Jagan Govt controls Amaravati Jana Bheri with iron hand

The AP police started making state wide arrests of the Amaravati agitators and the Opposition leaders. The arrests were being made to prevent them from taking part in the Jana Bheri public meeting. The meeting is being held today at Rayapudi village in Amaravati area. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is also addressing the meeting, along with Congress AP President S. Sailjanath and the leaders of the Left parties.

The police began house arrests of the TDP leaders from yesterday night itself. Former Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Nakka Ananda Babu, former MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar, Nallimilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Bandaru Satyananda Rao and scores of others were placed under arrest.

Guntur SP Visal Gunni said that they had given permission to the Jana Bheri but traffic restrictions were imposed on the roads leading to the venue. The Krishna river Karakatta road would be restricted and entry would be given only for the vehicles of the judges.

The Amaravati JAC leaders warned of serious action if the Government continued to control their agitation with an iron hand. It was unfortunate that the Government gave permission but not allowing the agitators to take part in the public meeting.