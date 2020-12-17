Major 1st Look: Adivi Sesh Stuns As Sandeep Unnikrishnan

On the occasion of actor Adivi Sesh’s birthday, the team Major came up with first look poster of the film. The young hero stuns as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan here. Holding gun, he can be seen all focused. We can observe intensity in the eyes of Sesh and this shows how the actor completely immersed in the character.

Starting from training at a boot camp and physical makeover, Adivi Sesh pulled out all stops to get into the skin of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Adivi Sesh and team Major honored and prayed for the victims, martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack on 27/11, the day Major Sandeep breathed his last.

Sashi Kiran Tikka is directing, while Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment along with Sony Pictures Films India and A+S Movies is bankrolling the Pan India Telugu, Hindi bilingual to hit the screens in summer 2021.