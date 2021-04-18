Jagan govt ignores IT growth in Kapuluppada layout in Vizag

The previous TDP government headed by former CM N Chandrababu Naidu took several steps to develop Vizag as IT hub by attracting world-class information technology companies and provide jobs to thousands of youth in IT sector.

Chandrababu had developed Kapuluppada layout to set up an IT Park in Vizag at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

The TDP government had allotted 175 acres in this layout to Adani Data Centre and 77 acres for IT companies.

When this IT Park was about to operationalise, the TDP lost power and YSRCP government came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy immediately cancelled land allotments in this IT layout.

For the last two years, it is lying unused. With this, the infrastructure facilities that were developed like power, water and road connectivity are going to waste.

The approach roads to the IT layout are also getting damaged with no maintenance.

Several IT companies are keen to set up operations in this IT layout but Jagan government remains undecided on what to do with this layout.