Jagan govt to lease Amaravati towers?

Having decided to sell some pieces of land in Amaravati to get some revenue to the state exchequer, the YSR Congress government is said to be planning to lease out some of the buildings in Amaravati area. Though not completed, the previous TDP government under Chandrababu Naidu tenure had started more than a dozen buildings in Amaravati.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had stopped all the construction work immediately after coming to power in 2019. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had got a clear report on the status of each of these buildings. He resumed the construction work on some of the buildings which were completed beyond 75 per cent.

These buildings were completed and some of them are ready to occupy while there are another dozen such buildings completed nearly 50 per cent. These were all proposed to be the residential and office complexes for the IAS officers, government officials and employees.

While finishing the work on buildings which were completed beyond 75 per cent in the TDP regime, the government is said to be planning to lease out those which are completed 50 per cent of the work.

According to sources, the government is planning to lease out such buildings to educational institutions and hospitals. This would make the area busy as people keep visiting the area. The government had already started the work on completing the seed access road and laying a second road along the flood bank along the river.

These two roads would give better access to the area once they are occupied either by the private or the government offices.

However, it is to be seen how the high court would respond to this decision of the government as the court in March had directed the state government to complete all the works to make Amaravati the capital of the state.