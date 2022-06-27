Pic Talk: Salaar and Project K teams party together

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with two big-budget projects: Salaar and Project K. The shoot of Project K is happening currently and the shoot of Salaar resumes soon. The teams of Salaar and Project met together last night and they have a fabulous time. K Raghavendra Rao, Nani and Dulquer Salman are the special guests who bonded with the teams. Big B Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Project K from some time and he too is present for the bash. Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin are the others in the party.