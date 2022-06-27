Top Tollywood actors unhappy with Trivikram

Trivikram is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He is charging a bomb and also holds a major stake in the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations. Before the pandemic arrived, Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to finalize scripts and projects for him. Trivikram is spending much time on these projects. Trivikram will direct Mahesh Babu in his next film and the final draft is yet to be locked. Mahesh is said to have been unhappy with the second half and Trivikram is working on the suggested changes.

Trivikram locked the basic idea and narrated it to Mahesh couple of years ago but the final script is yet to be completed. Several top actors are worried about Trivikram as he is mostly focused on setting up projects for Pawan Kalyan and is not focused completely on his projects to be directed. Trivikram is also charging huge for these projects and he is earning big. Trivikram has films with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and NTR in the future. Tollywood speculates that the top actors are unhappy with Trivikram.

Trivikram was also criticized for his work in Bheemla Nayak. Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and Rana’s screen presence carried the film. Trivikram also worked on Vinodhaya Sitham remake and he is producing Vaisshnav Tej’s film. He is supervising the scripts for Sithara Entertainments and his recently floated Fortune Four Cinemas. There is so much stake involved in his films and Trivikram has to be extra cautious about his films before he turns out to be a target.