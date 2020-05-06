Jagan govt’s decision to give 75% quota for locals challenged in HC

The Andhra Pradesh government’s policy decisions have come not only under sharp criticism, but have been dragged into courts by the Oppostion parties and lawyers.

On Wednesday, a petition was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the Jagan government’s decision to accord 75% quota for locals in private industrial jobs. The petitioner Varalaxmi argued through her counsel Adinarayana Rao, senior High Court advocate, that the decision was regressive and denies the constitutional guarantee to give equal opportunities to everyone.

Government counsel Sumanth Reddy argued that only industrialists have the jurisdiction to question the government’s decision to accord 75% quota for locals in private industrial jobs and not lawyers or other individuals. However, the High Court admitted the petition since it was filed in the public interest. The court directed the government counsel to file a counter affidavit on the constitutional validity of reserving 75 per cent jobs for locals. The High Court gave one month time to file the counter affidavit.

In 2019, the Andhra Pradesh government had made it mandatory for existing and upcoming industries in the state to reserve 75 per cent jobs for locals. This has been done through the passage of a new law called the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local candidates in the Industries/Factories Bill, 2019.

In the past, AP chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry criticized the government’s move to accord reservations only to locals saying such a decision would be counter-productive as industrialists look at returns on investments by hiring meritorious and skilled people.