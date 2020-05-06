Naidu writes to Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa requesting the government to rescue the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the state.

Expressed his concern over AP fishermen stranded Karnataka, Naidu urged Yeddyurappa ensure food, shelter, medical aid and essential commodities to the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh.

In the past, Naidu appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy to help rescue over 2,000 Telugu fishermen and construction workers who are stranded in different locations in TN since the lockdown. He also wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting the government to rescue the fishermen stranded at the Veraval fishing harbor in Gujarat’s Gir Somanath.