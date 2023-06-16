Jagan hands over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formally handed over to the beneficiaries Rs. 800crore worth 8912 TIDCO houses built in a single layout of 77 acres in Gudivada municipal limits.

Addressing a public meeting later on Friday before handing over houses to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said the government is fulfilling its promise of handing over 300 square feet TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries for just Re. 1 each.

“The government is not just building houses. It is constructing new villages and colonies with basic infrastructure,” he said, adding the Maha Yagnam of constructing the habitations will continue unabated.

He further said that adjacent to the TIDCO houses, 7728 house sites were allotted in an area of 178. 63 acres for the poor and construction of 4500 houses in the Jagananna colony is in progress, leading to the habitation of around 16, 240 families.

Across the State, the government is giving away 300 square feet TIDCO houses to 1, 43,600 beneficiaries for just Re 1 each spending a total amount of Rs 9406 crore while in the TDP rule, similar beneficiaries were asked to pay Rs 3000 per month for 20 years, he said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned 4200 houses for the poor under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu in addition to the 8859 houses already sanctioned in Gudivada constituency, making it a total of 13,145 houses. He disclosed that an expenditure of Rs 1782 crore is being incurred totally in Gudivada constituency alone on house sites, construction of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses.

Government is providing a subsidy of Rs 4626 crore on the construction of TIDCO houses while paying Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 as upfront payment on each of the houses of 365 square feet and 430 square feet houses respectively, he disclosed, remarking Chandrababu Naidu tried to exploit the beneficiaries during his term.