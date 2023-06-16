Change has begun, days of Jagan as CM numbered, says Lokesh

“I have said in January this year itself that the change in political scenario in the State will begin in Nellore and it has now started besides the days of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are numbered,” observed Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting at Ananthasagaram of Atmakur Assembly segment in Nellore as part of his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that Jagan has gone into frustration after observing the massive response to Yuva Galam. Stating that Jagan has tried all the ways to create obstructions to the pada yatra, including bringing in the GO number 1, Lokesh made it clear that he will not relent to such empty threats.

Since the staff members of the peshi of the Minister for BC Welfare, Venugopal, did not get the salaries dues they locked the Minister’s peshi and this reflects the failure of Jagan, he said. Pointing out that none other than Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, has said that the Jagan Government has transformed Visakhapatnam as the crime capital, Lokesh said that the latest incident in which the family members of the MP were kidnapped proves this beyond doubt.

Maintaining that women have no security in the State, Lokesh said that in Pulivendula, the home constituency of Jagan, attacks on women are on the rise in the recent past. The power charges have been hiked so steeply that the common man feeling the shock on just observing the amount on the power bill, he remarked.

Pointing out that Jagan did not fulfil several promises made to the voters, Lokesh said that the TDP has already announced in the name of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ several welfare programmes to be implemented soon after coming back to power. Even the pensions of the retired employees are not being paid properly, Lokesh said that the coming TDP government will revive all the welfare programmes that were in force earlier.

The Somasila project is in trouble because of the inefficient Chief Minister and half-knowledged Minister for Irrigation, Lokesh said that the Somasila project works will be completed immediately after the TDP is back in power. Lokesh promised to come to the rescue of the party activists and will take stringent action against those who are now harassing the TDP workers.

Earlier addressing the meeting the former minister, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, said that Lokesh successfully completed 1600-km long pada yatra with the blessings of the public. Stating that it is the TDP that is going to be back in the government, he said that Lokesh is the future of the youth. Members from 60 families joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh under the leadership of Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.