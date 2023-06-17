Buzz: Kiara Advani signs War 2

War 2 happens to be the biggest multi-starrer of the country and Hrithik Roshan, NTR will be seen playing the lead roles in this actioner. Ayan Mukerji will direct the film and the shooting formalities are expected to commence by the end of this year. Yash Raj Films allocated a huge budget for the project and the makers have finalized the leading lady. Top actress Kiara Advani has been roped for the heroine’s role in War 2.

The pre-production work of the film is happening currently. War 2 will be shot extensively in several countries. There are strong reports that NTR will be seen in a role with negative shades. Both Hrithik and NTR will complete their current projects before moving on to War 2. Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and NTR is busy with Koratala Siva’s Devara.