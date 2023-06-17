Vijay Deverakonda joins Sankranthi 2024 Race

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to work with Parasuram for a family entertainer and the film is reportedly titled Family Star. Mrunal Thakur is roped in to play the heroine’s role and the shoot commences next month. The shoot of the film is expected to be wrapped up in record time and the makers are in plans to release Family Star for Sankranthi 2024. An official announcement will be made soon.

Dil Raju, the film’s producer feels that Family Star is a perfect film for Sankranthi. Gopi Sundar is scoring the music for this family entertainer and a portion of the film will be shot in Europe. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is already announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. There are reports that Chiranjeevi – Kalyan Krishna’s film too will have a Sankranthi 2024 release. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is in Sankranthi race for now. Things may change and the final chart would be updated by the end of this year.