Adipurush Day1 Worldwide Collections – All Time Top4

Adipurush Day1 Worldwide Collections
Adipurush Day1 Worldwide Collections

Adipurush has a good opening worldwide with a gross of 114 Cr and a share of 61.70 Cr. The film has an excellent opening in North India and is very good in AP/TS, Karnataka. Tamil Nadu & Kerala are disappointing, to say the least. The film has created Non-RRR record in Nizam thought AP/TS overall is outside Top5. Overseas has done decent business with gross numbers less than Saaho.The film is carrying mixed word of mouth though advance bookings are excellent in Hindi and Telugu for 3D version.

The film has recorded Top4 opening for an Indian film par Saaho.

Top5 Indian films (Opening day)

Baahubali2
RRR
KGF chapter-2
Adipurush / Saaho

AreaDay1 Worldwide CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam13.69 Cr (including GST)50 Cr NRA
Ceeded3.5 Cr17.5 Cr NRA
UA3.68 Cr (including GST)
Guntur3.68 Cr (including GST)
East2.72 Cr (including GST)
Krishna1.95 Cr (including GST)
West2.15 Cr (including GST)
Nellore0.91 Cr (including GST)
Andhra50 Cr NRA
AP/TS32.28 Cr (28.30 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala35 Cr Valued
Karnataka3.6 Cr - 6.5 Cr Gross
Tamil Nadu0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross
Kerala0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross
North India18 Cr - 41 Cr Gross
ROI 75 Cr Valued
Overseas 11 Cr - 24.5 Cr Gross ($3 Million)40 Cr Valued
Worldwide65.68 Cr (61.70 Cr excluding GST) - 114 Cr Gross 271 Cr

