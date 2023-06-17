Adipurush Day1 Worldwide Collections – All Time Top4

Adipurush has a good opening worldwide with a gross of 114 Cr and a share of 61.70 Cr. The film has an excellent opening in North India and is very good in AP/TS, Karnataka. Tamil Nadu & Kerala are disappointing, to say the least. The film has created Non-RRR record in Nizam thought AP/TS overall is outside Top5. Overseas has done decent business with gross numbers less than Saaho.The film is carrying mixed word of mouth though advance bookings are excellent in Hindi and Telugu for 3D version.

The film has recorded Top4 opening for an Indian film par Saaho.

Top5 Indian films (Opening day)

Baahubali2

RRR

KGF chapter-2

Adipurush / Saaho

Area Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 3.5 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA UA 3.68 Cr (including GST) Guntur 3.68 Cr (including GST) East 2.72 Cr (including GST) Krishna 1.95 Cr (including GST) West 2.15 Cr (including GST) Nellore 0.91 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 32.28 Cr (28.30 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 3.6 Cr - 6.5 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross Kerala 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross North India 18 Cr - 41 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 11 Cr - 24.5 Cr Gross ($3 Million) 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 65.68 Cr (61.70 Cr excluding GST) - 114 Cr Gross 271 Cr