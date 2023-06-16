People’s revolt against Govt began, feels Chandarbabu

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday felt that the people started revolting against the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

In a chit chat with media persons at Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu said that what has remained is that the people have to chase Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, out of the State. “No one can continue to rule by simply threatening the people,” Chandarbabu said and termed Jagan as the brother of the worst dictator in the world, Kim Yo Jong of North Korea.

Observing that the people of Kuppam are electing him with affection, the TDP supremo felt that Jagan, however, is getting elected as he has become a constant threat to the voters of Pulivendula. The citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for Hud Hud cyclone, are now getting scared of the YSRCP leaders, he remarked.

“When I said that these demons will be attacking the people, you did not believe me. One can see now what is happening,” Chandrababu observed. The latest incident in which the family members of the YSRCP MP have been kidnapped reflect the prevailing situation in the port city of Visakhapatnam, the TDP supremo noted.

Jagan has till now ruled the State by simply threatening the people and the public is no longer ready to bear it, Chandrababu said, adding that they are now getting prepared to revolt against the State Government. The people will soon chase Jagan out of the State, he stated.

Is it not a fact that all the developmental works in Kuppam have been brought to a grinding halt, Chandrababu asked. “The responsibility of bringing the State back to normalcy is on me. If I too leave the State in this condition Andhra Pradesh will totally get destroyed,” the former chief minister maintained.