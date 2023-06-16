Sunitha lawyers to work with CBI advocates

The CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday authorised the advocates of Dr Narreddy Suneetha with the advocates of the CBI in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The court said that either Dr Suneetha or her advocates can assist the CBI advocates in the case.

Dr Suneetha Reddy had filed several petitions including assisting the CBI in the case. She filed a petition seeking the court’s permission to help the advocates of the CBI in the court. The court, after due consideration, asked Dr Suneetha Reddy to either personally assist the CBI or direct her advocates to assist the CBI.

Dr Suneetha Reddy had been fighting for justice in the murder of her father Vivekananda Reddy. She also filed a couple of petitions in the Supreme Court including cancellation of anticipatory bail for Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy. The CBI had named Avinash Reddy as Accused 8 in the murder case.

Both Dr Suneetha Reddy and the CBI have accused Avinash Reddy of conspiring the murder. The CBI said that Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy have interacted with the murders on the night of the murder in March 2019.

Though Avinash Reddy denies the charges, the CBI had named him in the case as A8. The CBI also said that both Avinash Reddy and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy knew about the murder hours after the incident. The CBI in its latest petition given in the Telangana high court, said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the murder much before others knew it.

With the court authorising Dr Suneetha Reddy to work with the advocates of the CBI, it is now to be seen how fast they work to bring the case to a logical end.