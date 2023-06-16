Tremendous Start For Adipurush At Box Office

Prabhas’s mythological action epic, Adipurush is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023 and it has now opened on an expectedly stellar note at the box office. The makers and buyers are now in awe of the blockbuster reception this film is getting at the box office.

Mythri’s Sashi has announced that Adipurush has released in 1000+ screens across multiplexes in Nizam and it is the first film to do so. He opines that the film set an all time openings record in this key market.

People Media Kriti Prasad said the film is garnering the love and admiration of the family and female audience which is a very positive sign and an indication of its long run.

The distributors People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Distributors Sasi have now announced that the film is opening to excellent revenues in all major markets.

The on screen adaption of the Hindu epic of Ramayan has evidently played a decisive role in the film getting a blockbuster reception from all sections of the audience right from the opening shows.