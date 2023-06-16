Nag still confused about his 99th Film

King Nagarjuna needs to bounce back at the earliest. He delivered a series of disasters and his theatrical market came down badly. There are rumors that the veteran actor gave his nod for a Malayalam remake for his 99th film and writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is making his directorial debut with this film. Soon rumors started about the remake rights and the script of the remake. Nag was not happy with the developments and he kept the project on hold.

As per the latest buzz, Nag is on a hunt for the right director who can handle the film. An official announcement will be made soon. For now, the confusion on the 99th film of Nag continues. There are reports that Mohan Raja will direct the 100th film of Nagarjuna and it would be produced by Annapurna Studios. More details to be announced officially at the right time.