Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star

Young and talented Vijay Deverakonda is all set to work with his Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The film was officially announced and a grand pooja ceremony was held recently. The regular shoot of the film will kick-start once Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Kushi. The makers are considering Family Star as the film’s title and an official announcement would be made after the title gets locked.

For now the discussions are in advanced stages about the title. Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. Gopi Sundar scores the music and Dil Raju is producing Family Star which is a family entertainer. Vijay Deverakonda joined sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action entertainer and he essays the role of a cop. The film releases next year. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi is slated for September 1st release.