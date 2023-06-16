Naidu to take part in GFST seminar on deep technology

The Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), a non-profitable organisation headed by former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is coming out with data-driven analytics on various issues to contribute its mite in formulating better policies by the Centre for the progress of the nation.

As part of the exercise, the GFST is organising seminars on various key issues in the coming months which will be attended by experts in the relevant fields. After preparing reports on the views expressed by the experts at the seminars the organisation will submit them to the NITI Aayog and other Central agencies to assist them prepare better reports for formulating policies that are helpful for the advancement of the nation, a release said here on Friday.

As part of INDIA@100, the GFST is organising seminars beginning Saturday on Deep Logistics, in which Mr Chandrababu Naidu will participate. In September a seminar will be organised on Logistics and in December on Pharma and Healthcare sectors. National and international experts in relevant fields will share their views at these seminars and make suggestions to formulate policies for the better growth of the nation in these areas.

Based on the views expressed by these experts at these seminars, reports will be prepared and these reports will be submitted to NITI Aayog and other Central agencies to help the Union Government come out with better strategies for the progress of the nation, the release said.

By 2047 India will be completing 100 years since it attained Independence and the country is expected to turn into the Number One nation in the world in the economic sector and the GFST is working on the Strategy For India@100 as part of it. Already the exercise is on to prepare reports on education and various other sectors after consulting national and international experts.

Founded by Chandrababu Naidu, three years ago, the GFST is an apolitical organisation working towards sharing knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship to bring about sustainable transformation. aimed at aiding in decision-making.