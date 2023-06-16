Judgement on Lingamaneni house reserved

The ACB court in Vijayawada on Friday reserved the judgment on the attachment of businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh’s house on the banks of river Krishna. The state government had already issued orders directing the CID to attach the property.

The CID filed a petition in the court for clearance to attach the property as per the GO. The court completed hearing of the case from both the petitioner – CID – and the respondent – Ramesh.

The court on Friday asked the CID for the submission of all documents related to the property and the attachment. CID SP Jayaraju submitted the documents as required by the court in person.

The SP told the court that they have primary evidence to attach the property. The SP also informed the court that the CID was investigating the case related to the inner ring road plan of the previous government headed by Chandrababu Naidu.

The government had conveniently skipped the lands belonging to Lingamaneni family and Heritage Foods from the inner ring road thus benefiting the landowners. In return then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was given the guest house belonging to Ramesh, which is located right on the banks of the river Krishna, the SP said.

The CBI had already filed cases against Chandrababu Naidu, then minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr P Narayana and others. The government had also issued orders directing the CID for attachment of the properties of Dr Narayana in the case.

The court, on hearing both sides, reserved the judgement and posted the case for June 28.