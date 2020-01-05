Jagan has no power to shift Capital: Kanna

BJP AP President Kanna Laxminarayana once again strongly countered the Jagan Reddy government’s move to create 3 Capitals in the name of reports of different committees. Kanna made it clear that Jagan Reddy has no authority whatsoever to shift Capital from Amaravati. It is because of the tough political and constitutional processes required. He pointed out that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government took Capital location decision through the due process of achieving political consensus inside and outside the legislature. Jagan himself approved Amaravati Capital Project.

Kanna asked how AP CM can now unilaterally decide to reverse the previous Capital City decision. It should not be forgotten that all political parties had

given their approval for the centrally located Amaravati. He clarified that the BJP would do everything in its powers to stop the Capital shifting. Kanna said that the Central Government has no role to play in the decision making process regarding Capital City in a particular state. But this doesn’t mean that a state government can take any decision it wants. Kanna said that as a political party, the BJP would do what it has to do to resolve the AP Capital crisis. Nobody can reverse the significant Amaravati City decisions without having consent from all political parties. As this argument is rising, Jagan is proposing to hold an all-party meeting. There are doubts whether it would be conducted in a transparent manner or not. The BJP AP leaders are however totally confident that Jagan Circar’s master plan to shift Capital would end up in a disaster eventually.