Jagan has no right to continue in power any longer, says Bonda Uma

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s futile efforts got exposed with the recent order of the Supreme Court in the murder of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, said TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Tuesday.

Bonda Uma told media persons here that Jagan made several efforts using his power which ultimately proved futile and this is proved with the recent Supreme Court judgment in the murder case of his paternal uncle.

“How Jagan, who could not protect the fundamental rights of the petitioners in this case, can protect the rights of the people of the State,” Bonda Uma asked and said that Jagan has no right to continue in power any longer.

He said that the comments made by the Supreme Court in the murder case of Jagan’s uncle are a serious setback to him. Those involved in the murder have not been taken into custody till now and this indicates the inefficiency and failure of the Chief Miniter, he observed. The hearing of the case by the court has been transferred to Telangana and Jagan should feel ashamed of it, he added.

Jagan Reddy’s family members have admitted that he had made use of the murder of his uncle for his personal and political gains, Bonda Uma said adding that and asked what answer Jagan has for the questions raised by his sister, Sharmila.

The comments made by the Supreme Court that the evidence is destroyed in this case and Jagan knows pretty well who had destroyed the evidence, he remarked.

The Supreme Court also opined that the petitioners, who are close relations of Jagan, do not have protection for their rights in Andhra Pradesh, Bonda Uma pointed out and said that when the blood relations of the Chief Minister do not have protection to their rights in the State how the government can protect the rights of others.

Three witnesses in the murder case have already been done to death, the TDP leader said. Another witness, Dastagiri, who turned approver in the case, too is seeking protection as he is feeling threat to his life, he stated.