Kantara overtakes KGF Chapter-2 in Karnataka

Kantara has now achieved another unbelievable feat as the film has beaten KFC Chapter-2 in Karnataka to emerge as the biggest grosser. Kantara after 60 days of its run in the home state has collected 172.30 Cr against 172 cr of KGF Chapter-2. Kantara started with just 1.7 cr gross on its opening day and has a 100 times multiplier in the closing and we are out of words to describe this.

Below is the week-wise breakdown of the film in Karnataka

Week 1 25.80 Cr Week 2 35.50 Cr Week 3 35.65 Cr Week 4 31.25 Cr Week 5 20.50Cr Week 6 10.80 Cr Week 7 6.85 Cr Week 8 4.75 Cr Week 9 (4 days ) 1.20 Cr Total 172.30 Cr