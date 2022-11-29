Kantara overtakes KGF Chapter-2 in Karnataka

Kantara has now achieved another unbelievable feat as the film has beaten KFC Chapter-2 in Karnataka to emerge as the biggest grosser. Kantara after 60 days of its run in the home state has collected 172.30 Cr against 172 cr of KGF Chapter-2. Kantara started with just 1.7 cr gross on its opening day and has a 100 times multiplier in the closing and we are out of words to describe this.
Below is the week-wise breakdown of the film in Karnataka
|Week 1
|25.80 Cr
|Week 2
|35.50 Cr
|Week 3
|35.65 Cr
|Week 4
|31.25 Cr
|Week 5
|20.50Cr
|Week 6
|10.80 Cr
|Week 7
|6.85 Cr
|Week 8
|4.75 Cr
|Week 9 (4 days )
|1.20 Cr
|Total
|172.30 Cr